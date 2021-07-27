Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

PARIS, July 26: Nearly 200 nations start online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report that will anchor autumn summits charged with preventing climate catastrophe on a planetary scale.
Record-smashing heatwaves, floods and drought across three continents in recent weeks, all amplified by global warming, make the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment more than timely.
"It's going to be a wake-up call, there's no doubt about that," said Richard Black, founder and senior associate of the London-based Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.
The report, he noted, comes only weeks ahead of a UN General Assembly, a G20 summit, and the 197-nation COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
The world is a different place since the IPCC's last comprehensive assessment in 2014 of global heating, past and future.
Lingering doubts that warming was gathering pace or almost entirely human in origin, along with the falsely reassuring notion that climate impacts are tomorrow's problem, have since evaporated in the haze of deadly heatwaves and fires.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Broadband speed in BD still lagging behind global rankings
Govt intervention to stop seizure of passports, mobiles demanded
Photojournalist Lutfur Rahman Binu passes away
Move to hire 8,000 doctors, nurses to tackle Covid-19
BKMEA to seek incentive again
207 die, 289 hurt in 158 road accidents from July 14 to 24
Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft