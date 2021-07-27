Video
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 26: The evaluation of eleven international tenders for the much expected sewage treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) is expected to be completed in August after a long six months. The evaluation was completed in three packages.
Engineer Ariful Islam Project Director told the Daily Observer, "We hope the evaluation of those International tenders will be completed in August next. Then we shall submit it to the Ministry, then it will go the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval."
Pointing to the delay in the evaluation, Ariful Islam said that the pandemic COVID-19 had hampered the normal works of the project.
Meanwhile, a total of eleven international tenders have been submitted for the project in February last.  Of them six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms have been submitted for package-1; three Chinese for package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3.
Arif said, "With the CCGP approval, Chattogram WASA will go for appointment of the contractor."
The entire project has been implemented insix phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages. The first dropping date of international tenders for the project was January 5.
In the second time, the Date of package-1 has been extended till February 4, Package-2 to January 31 and the Package-3 to January 28 with the request of the tenderers.
Ariful Islam said that the date had been extended to create privileges for the international tenderers to participate in the bid. He termed the third time as the last chance for the bidders.
It may be mentioned that the project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception. The construction works of the plant is expected to begin next year, Ariful Islam said.
Meanwhile on Novemver 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the CWASA Board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm as the consultant for the project in a Board meeting.


