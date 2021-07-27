DU BCL leader accused of extortion, held  

Md Monir Hossen, a ward boy of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday filed a case against Aktarul Karim Rubel, a third-year Dhaka University (DU) Bangla Department student and deputy office secretary of Muktijuddha Ziaur Rahman Hall Chhatra League, accusing him of severely beating him up as he refused to give Rubel extortion money.

Monir filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday morning in front of the institute while Monir along with his two colleagues went for breakfast to a nearby restaurant.

Some colleagues of Monir rushed to the spot as soon as they heard him screaming and caught Rubel. Rubel's accomplices fled the scene.

Later, Rubel was handed over to the Shahbagh Police Station.

According to the filed case, Rubel along with two to three other accompanies obstructed Monir and others while they were heading to a restaurant for breakfast and demanded Tk 5,000 from him.

"When we refused to give the money, the attackers swooped on us with rods and sticks. When our colleagues came to help us, they were beaten up too," Monir said.

Earlier, there were some other allegations of drugs and weed dealings at Shuhrwardy Uddyan against Rubel. He usually introduces himself as the king of the Shuhrwardy Uddyan and adjacent areas, it was learnt.

Maudud Howlader, Officer-in-Charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told the Daily Observer that he had registered the case and assured of taking action soon.





