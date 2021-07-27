Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold

Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold

TOKYO, JULY 26: Canada's Maggie MacNeil powered to the women's 100m butterfly gold medal in the third-fastest time ever Monday to unseat Swedish defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.
MacNeil delivered a stunning burst of speed over the final 50m to touch in 55.59sec and edge China's Zhang Yufei (55.64) into second while Australia's Emma McKeon (55.72) who took bronze.
Sjostrom finished seventh, well off the pace.
"I actually have no words right now, I can't believe it," said MacNeil, the world champion who now has her first Olympic gold medal.
"I couldn't see anyone. I was in the outside lane which I think worked to my advantage. I could focus on my race rather than looking at what other people were doing."
Zhang turned in front at the half-way mark followed by American Torri Huske, only for MacNeil to blast past them to hit the wall fractionally in front.
Sjostrom, who broke her elbow earlier this year and said the butterfly was her lowest priority in Tokyo, holds the world record of 55.48sec set at the Rio Olympics. AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky bounces back to lead pack into 1500 free final
Bigger than Neymar? Brazilian surfer Medina eyes golden future
Pidcock wins 'unbelievable' mountain bike gold for Britain
Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold
Daley remembers late father after Olympic diving gold
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
Japanese star Ono seals second straight Olympic judo crown


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft