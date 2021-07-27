Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Gold medallist Britain's Adam Peaty poses with their medal after the final of the men's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 26. photo: AFP

TOKYO, JULY 26: Adam Peaty labelled his achievement in becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title an "immortal moment" after claiming gold in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.
Peaty lived up to his billing as the overwhelming favourite by powering to the line in 57.37sec, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.
It is now seven years since Peaty was last beaten in the event, a run that includes his gold medal in Rio in 2016, when he broke the world record in the heats and then again in the final.
"It doesn't matter what happens, these moments are immortal," Peaty said after his latest Olympic triumph. "I will take these moments for the rest of my life."
Peaty has broken the world record five times in total and also won the 100m breaststroke at the past three world championships.
"I believe I've been given a gift and that's why in the last 25 metres I can find something no one else has got," he said. "I don't want this gift to be wasted."
The unstoppable Peaty turned at the halfway mark in 26.73 and was never threatened, finishing 0.63sec clear of Kamminga.
Looking exhausted but ecstatic, Peaty slapped the water in delight and bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool. He then celebrated in front of his British teammates, who were at the near-empty Tokyo Aquatic Centre to offer support.
"I don't think people at home will understand the amount that goes into this swim," said Peaty. "You can lose in the last moment. It's like going for a promotion and trying to prove yourself in 56 seconds. You can easily lose it. I know the effort the team has put in."
The only surprise was that Peaty was unable to beat his own world record again.
"No-one thinks about times. It would have been amazing to finish on a world record," he said. "It's not about the time, it's about the race. No-one races better than me."     -AFP


