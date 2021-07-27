Japanese star Ono seals second straight Olympic judo crown

TOKYO, JULY 26: Shohei Ono, one of Japan's biggest judo stars, won his second straight Olympic title on Monday with a tense victory over Georgian world champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili at the Nippon Budokan.

The 29-year-old Ono took victory by waza-ari more than five minutes into golden score in the 73kg final.

It was one of three Japanese gold medals on another brilliant day at the Tokyo Games for the host nation which now sits top of the medals table.

Ono could win another title in the mixed team event on Saturday.

"I am already focusing on the next event, so I can't say I am exhausted, I am tired, any more," he said.

"I want to get my condition right so that I will contribute to the mixed match event."

The silver medal for Shavdatuashvili completed his Olympic set, having won gold at the 2012 London Games and bronze in Rio five years ago, when he lost to Ono in the quarter-finals. -AFP



