Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav.

NEW DELHI, JULY 26: Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will bolster India's batting lineup for their Test series in England after being named as injury replacements on Monday.
Shaw and Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka playing a limited-overs series. They will switch because of injuries to Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced.
It was not immediately clear whether they would take part in the final two Twenty20 matches in Colombo. Yadav played a key role in India's win on Sunday.
The BCCI said Sundar had needed an injection on a finger in his right hand and was ruled out of the England tour.
Khan fractured a thumb in a warm-up game while Gill suffered a shin injury during the World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat to New Zealand last month.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has meanwhile recovered from Covid-19 with two negative tests and started preparations for the five Tests starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed self-isolation in London and joined the squad in Durham, the BCCI said.
Virat Kohli's Test side stayed in England and were given a break after the WTC final in Southampton. Pant did not stay in the team hotel during that period and tested positive on July 8.
Net bowler Dayanand Garani also tested positive with Arun, Saha and Easwaran identified as contacts and underwent 10 days of isolation.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky bounces back to lead pack into 1500 free final
Bigger than Neymar? Brazilian surfer Medina eyes golden future
Pidcock wins 'unbelievable' mountain bike gold for Britain
Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold
Daley remembers late father after Olympic diving gold
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
Japanese star Ono seals second straight Olympic judo crown


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft