West Indies, Pakistan rearrange four-match T20 series

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 26: West Indies and Pakistan have agreed to play a revised four-match T20 series, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Sunday.
The two boards were forced into the alteration to the scheduled tour dates after West Indies' current ODI series against Australia was rocked by a positive Covid-19 test which saw Thursday's second match suspended.
It was finally played on Saturday with the third and final match pushed back to Monday -- one day before the scheduled opener against Pakistan.
The revised dates allow for an opener in Barbados on Wednesday with three further matches in Guyana.
"Together with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), CWI have examined various scenarios, and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series starting on Wednesday and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged," said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.
"Both teams are in the final stages of preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, so we anticipate an exciting and entertaining series of games."
The T20 World Cup begins in the Gulf in October with West Indies looking to retain the title.
The teams will also play two Tests as part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.

West Indies v Pakistan revised tour schedule
July 28:     1st T20, Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 31:     2nd T20, National Stadium, Guyana
August 1: 3rd T20, National Stadium, Guyana
August 3: 4th T20, National Stadium, Guyana
August 12-16: 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
August 20-24: 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica.     -AFP


