Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka skipper says on-field bust up was about tactics

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Sri Lanka skipper says on-field bust up was about tactics

Sri Lanka skipper says on-field bust up was about tactics

COLOMBO, JULY 26: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said Thursday that his on-field spat with coach Mickey Arthur in the second one-day international against India was about tactics.
Speaking for the first time about the animated exchange of words caught on camera soon after losing the three-match series to India on Tuesday, Shanaka said Arthur should not have done it publicly.
"This is something that should have happened in the dressing room," Shanaka told reporters in Colombo. "He (Arthur) wanted to know if I deviated from the agreed plan and I said no."
He said the coach questioned if he had changed tactics they had agreed before the match.
"There was no heated exchange," Shanaka said. "I explained what happened. I said I did not change plans and there was no deviation."
India passed Sri Lanka's 275-9 with five balls to spare in Colombo on Tuesday to record a win that gave them a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka's South African coach was seen sharing heated words with Shanaka and gesturing at the captain on the field after the game they lost by three wickets.
He appeared to indicate that Shanaka should go with him off the field but the captain did not budge while Arthur walked away, in a video widely shared on social media.
Arthur called it a "good debate" when social media posts criticised his actions.
"It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it," Arthur said on Twitter responding to match commentator Russel Arnold's comment that the exchange should have been held in the dressing room.
Sri Lanka went into the series with injuries and without batting coach Grant Flower, who tested positive for Covid-19 on his return with the team from a tour of England where they lost both the ODI and Twenty20 series.
From 193-7, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbeaten stand of 84 for the eighth wicket to secure India's win.
Shanaka said Sri Lanka were hopeful of improving on their performance for the third and final ODI on Friday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky bounces back to lead pack into 1500 free final
Bigger than Neymar? Brazilian surfer Medina eyes golden future
Pidcock wins 'unbelievable' mountain bike gold for Britain
Canada's MacNeil wins women's Olympic 100m butterfly gold
Daley remembers late father after Olympic diving gold
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
Japanese star Ono seals second straight Olympic judo crown


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft