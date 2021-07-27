Video
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today

Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today

Ace archer Ruman Sana takes on English archer Tom Hall in the first elimination round of men's individual event of Tokyo Olympics archery scheduled to be held today morning.
Earlier, Ruman Sana and promising women's archer Diya Siddique got off to a good start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympic Games as they finished 17th and 36th respectively among 64 competitors in their recurve individual qualification round event.
Ruman scored 662 out of 720 while Diya Siddique scored 635 out of 720. The duo also made it to the 16-team recurve mixed team final event as the last team with a collective score of 1297.
However, archers Ruman and Diya were eventually eliminated in the pre-quarter final stage of recurve mixed event losing to top ranked Korea held on Saturday last.
Meanwhile, Diya will play against Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the first elimination round of the women's individual event scheduled to be held on Thursday (July 29).     -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
