Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Monday morning detained a man with currencies of eight countries worth about Tk 2.5 crore from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Jahangir Gazi, 36, was detained right before boarding a flight around 6:30am.

APBn Additional Superintendent (media) Md Ziaul Haque said Jahangir first denied carrying anything after being questioned by the law enforcers.

Later, all of his belongings were scanned and the currencies were seized from his possession, said the official.

Jahangir of Munshiganj, was arrested half an hour before his flight TK 0694, scheduled for Turkish city Istanbul, at about 6:30am.

"The passenger told us that he was scheduled to go to Dubai via Istanbul but his ticket showed he planned to travel to Egypt via Turkey. The foreign currency he was carrying is worth Tk 2,52,600,330. He had been flying frequently over the last two years," Ziaul Haque said.