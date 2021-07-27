Novera Deepita's 15th death anniv today

DHAKA, Jul 26: The 15thdeath anniversary of meritorious journalist Novera Deepita will be observed on Tuesday.

Novera Deepita, who worked with The Daily Star, passed away on July 27 in 2006. She was a gold medalist student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University. To mark the day, Novera's family will offer prayers at the Azimpur graveyard on Tuesday and provide charity to orphans, madrasas and the needy.

Moreover, the Novera Deepita Memorial Trust will award 'Novera Deepita Memorial Scholarship' to the student achieving the highest marks in BA (Hons) examinations under the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University when the university reopens. -UNB











