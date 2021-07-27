Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away

DHAKA, July 26: President of Trishal Municipality Awami League in Mymensingh Abul Mansur passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city on Sunday night. He was 64.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abul Mansur.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS







