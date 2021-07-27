Video
News in brief

Southern India’s only CM from Modi’s party resigns

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

BENGALURU, July 26:The chief minister of India's Karnataka, the only state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in the country's prosperous south, resigned on Monday in the latest political shake-up in the Hindu nationalist group.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down at a two-year celebration of his government today and announced his resignation, ending weeks of speculation raised by unrelenting calls for his removal by a section of the BJP in the state.
"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," MrYediyurappa, 78, declared in a tearful speech at the Vidhan Sabha premises, talking about being tested constantly in the two years of his fourth term - possibly his last, given the BJP's age limit of 75 years for posts. Soon after, he walked to the building next door to hand in his resignation.    -NDTV



