Southern India’s only CM from Modi’s party resigns

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," MrYediyurappa, 78, declared in a tearful speech at the Vidhan Sabha premises, talking about being tested constantly in the two years of his fourth term - possibly his last, given the BJP's age limit of 75 years for posts. Soon after, he walked to the building next door to hand in his resignation. -NDTV