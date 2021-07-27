Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
News in brief

NZ to accept IS-linked woman

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

WELLINGTON, July 26: New Zealand announced Monday it would accept a woman linked to the Islamic State group and her two children, after Australia cancelled the former dual national's citizenship.
The New Zealand-born woman -- widely identified as Suhayra Aden -- moved to Australia at age six and was a dual national until Canberra stripped her of citizenship last year. At the time, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "terrorists who fought with terrorism organisations" forfeited the privilege of citizenship.
Aden moved from Australia to Syria in 2014 and lived under the Islamic State.
The 26-year-old told news organisation ABC at a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 that she had been married to two Swedish Islamic State fighters.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said cancelling her citizenship would leave them       stateless.    -AFP


