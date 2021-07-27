Video
News in brief

Mamata in Delhi to meet Modi, opposition leaders

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

NEW DELHI, July 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for Delhi on a five-day visit, where she is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several front-ranking opposition leaders. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.
The BJP's West Bengal unit alleged that Banerjee wants to be away from the state for a few days as she is facing criticism over the fake Covid vaccination scandal, post-poll violence and other issues.
Her efforts to unite opposition parties will not succeed, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed.
After attending a special state cabinet meeting, the chief minister left for the national capital. She did not talk to newspersons at the N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata.     -PTI


