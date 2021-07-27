Mizoram CM seeks Amit Shah’s help

NEW DELHI, July 26: Fresh violence broke out at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border today -- two days after Union home minister Amit Shah met all Chief Ministers of the northeast at Shillong. There were reports of firing from the border area -- which lies over Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Colasib district -- and attacks on government vehicles.

Amit Shah has dialled both Chief Ministers and asked them to resolve the border issue, to which they have agreed, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. The police forces from both states have returned from disputed site.

The Chief Ministers of both states clashed on Twitter, and tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in their posts.

Tweeting a video of the violence where people armed with sticks can be seen, Chief Minster Zoramthanga sought Mr Shah's intervention, saying it "needs to be stopped right now."

"Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?" read another tweet.

Assam Chief Minister HimantaBiswaSarma tweeted: "Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest".

MrSarma later tweeted that he has spoken to his MIzoram counterpart. "I have just spoken to Hon'ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji.I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be (sic)," his tweet read.

MrZoramthanga, however, shot back, "As discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians".

Three Mizoram districts - Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit - share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. There have been skirmishes at the "disputed" areas of the border for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion.

The last incident was reported in June, when security forces of both states exchanged allegations of "intrusion".

The Mizoram government has constituted a boundary commission to deal with demarcation of the border. The boundary commission will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and will have Home Minister Lalchamliana as vice chairman. -NDTV













