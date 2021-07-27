Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM



A supporter of the country's Islamist Ennahda party (on the ground C) is injured by a stone thrown at him during a protest outside the parliament building in the capital Tunis on July 26, following a move by the president to suspend the north African country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. photo : AFP

TUNIS, July 26: Street clashes erupted Monday outside Tunisia's army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the young democracy into a constitutional crisis.Saied sacked Prime Minister HichemMechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, a move the biggest political party Ennahdha decried as a "coup", following a day of angry street protests against the government's handling of the Covid pandemic.Soldiers from early Monday blockaded the assembly in Tunis while, outside, the president's supporters hurled stones and insults at backers of Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, whose leader staged a sit-in to protest being barred entry to the complex.Saied's dramatic move -- a decade on from Tunisia's 2011 revolution, often held up as the Arab Spring's sole success story -- comes even though the constitution enshrines a parliamentary democracy and largely limits presidential powers to security and diplomacy.It "is a coup d'etat against the revolution and against the constitution," Ennahdha, which was the biggest party in Tunisia's fractious ruling coalition, charged in a Facebook post, warning that its members "will defend the revolution".The crisis follows prolonged deadlock between the president, the premier and Ennahdha chief Rached Ghannouchi, which has crippled the Covid response as deaths have surged to one of the world's highest per capita rates."I have taken the necessary decisions to save Tunisia, the state and the Tunisian people," Saied declared in a statement on Sunday, a day that had seen Covid street protests flare in multiple cities.The president's announcement sparked jubilant rallies by many thousands of his supporters who flooded the streets of the capital late Sunday to celebrate and wave the national flag, as car horns sounded through the night and fireworks lit up the sky.But the shock move was criticised abroad. Turkey's foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned" and called for "democratic legitimacy" to be restored.Before the president's announcement, thousands had marched in several cities protesting against Ennahdha, criticising the lead party in Tunisia's government for failures in tackling the pandemic.A senior Ennahdha official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, alleged that the protests before Saied's announcement, and the subsequent celebrations, had all been choreographed by the president."We are also capable of organising large demonstrations to show the number of Tunisians who are opposed to these decisions," this official said. -AFP