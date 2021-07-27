Sunni tycoon Najib poised to be new Lebanese PM

BEIRUT, July 26: Lebanon's wealthy businessman and former premier Najib Mikati is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of most major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis, political sources said.

Lebanon's president launched talks Monday with lawmakers to designate a new premier who will make the third attempt within a year to form a government amid deepening political and economic turmoil.

The country has been without a fully functioning government since then-prime minister Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of the Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people last August.

Despite an economic and financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the world's worst in more than 150 years, political squabbling has repeatedly thwarted progress, with two designated premiers failing to form a cabinet since then. Diab has stayed on in a caretaker capacity.

On Monday, consultations between President Michel Aoun and parliamentary blocs aim to find a replacement for Saad Hariri, who quit as PM-designate on July 15 after nine months of political horse-trading failed to produce a new cabinet.

Talks started in the presidential palace at 10:30 am (0730 GMT) and will run until the afternoon with a final pick announced by the end of the day, said the official National News Agency.

According to local media reports, billionaire businessman and two-time premier Najib Mikati, 65, is the most likely choice.

Hariri and his Future Movement party on Friday endorsed Mikati as their pick, as did the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement. -AFP





















