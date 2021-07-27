Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Wildfires surge across US

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

CHICO, July 26: Fire crews are battling extreme temperatures as they try to control wildfires in California and Nevada. Hundreds of people have been evacuated. Across the country, in Washington DC, the moon turned a bright orange colour due to the smoke from the fires.
Thousands of US firefighters are battling a blaze in California that has grown so big it is generating its own weather system, with authorities warning conditions could worsen on Monday.
The flames have grown so large that they have created clouds that can cause lightning and high winds, which in turn can serve to fuel the fire. Around 5,400 firefighters were struggling to contain the inferno.
"It could be a challenging day tomorrow. If these clouds get tall enough they do have the potential to produce lightning," warned Julia Ruthford, the meteorologist assigned to the blaze.
The Dixie Fire has been raging in the forests of northern California since mid-July, part of a climate crisis that has brought sweltering heat and an alarming drought.
Wildfires are common in the state but this summer has been particularly incendiary. Fires have already ravaged three times more vegetation this year than they had at this time in 2020, the worst fire year in California's history.
Rescue workers have been dispatched from as far away as Florida to help contain the Dixie Fire and its pyrocumulus clouds.
Despite its size, the fire has so far ravaged extremely remote areas, destroying the few dozen homes and small buildings in its path.
Moving along steep slopes, the firefighters sometimes ride a train from which they can spray water on otherwise inaccessible areas.
But in these weather conditions, "the embers can really easily travel a mile ahead of the fire," Rick Carhart, a spokesman for the firefighters, told AFP.
This means places such as the village of Quincy, where evacuees are being housed, are also under threat, he added.
"It's been hard watching it relentlessly moving through our forested lands," Peggy Moak, resident of a nearby village, told AFP.
The infernos in California and neighboring Oregon have come unusually early in the fire season, driven by the multi-year drought, gusty winds, and a scorching start to the summer that experts have linked to climate change.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southern India’s only CM from Modi’s party resigns
NZ to accept IS-linked woman
Mamata in Delhi to meet Modi, opposition leaders
Mizoram CM seeks Amit Shah’s help
Palestinian protesters and Israeli settlers clash near Israeli security forces
Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM
Sunni tycoon Najib poised to be new Lebanese PM
Wildfires surge across US


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft