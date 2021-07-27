Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

London roads flood as storms roll in

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Cars drive through deep water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London on July 26 during heavy rain. Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital. photo : AFP

Cars drive through deep water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London on July 26 during heavy rain. Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital. photo : AFP

LONDON, July 26: Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on Sunday, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital.
Emergency services were battling "significant flooding across London", Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted, adding that all public transport services were affected and advising people to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.
Social media users posted videos of partially submerged vehicles in southwest London, with more heavy rain set to fall as a band of thunderstorms made its way across southeast England.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning across London and surrounding counties until 7 pm local time (1800 GMT).
It warned there was a risk of lightning strikes and flooding, with up to 10 centimetres (four inches) of rain forecast to fall in some areas, almost double the monthly average for July.
Police closed a road near Queenstown Road station in southwest London, where three double-decker London buses were stuck under a railway bridge, according to an AFP journalist.
A driver, who gave his name as Eric, said  passengers had to get off after his bus started taking on water.
Other motorists in Walthamstow, northeast London, abandoned their vehicles as the rain hammered down.
Police said they were "currently dealing with numerous floods in the east," warning that tunnels and roundabouts were submerged.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southern India’s only CM from Modi’s party resigns
NZ to accept IS-linked woman
Mamata in Delhi to meet Modi, opposition leaders
Mizoram CM seeks Amit Shah’s help
Palestinian protesters and Israeli settlers clash near Israeli security forces
Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM
Sunni tycoon Najib poised to be new Lebanese PM
Wildfires surge across US


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft