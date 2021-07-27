Video
Home Countryside

52 fined for violating lockdown rules

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Saturday fined a total of 52 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Panchagarh and Brahmanbaria.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Separate mobile courts fined a total of 45 people in 31 cases in Tetulia Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Sohag Chandra Saha fined the amount in separate drives conducted in Tiranai, Sipaipara, Shalbahan Hat and Banglabandha Land Port areas.
The health guidelines violators were fined under the Infectious Diseases (Prevention, Control And Elimination) Act, 2018.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court here on Saturday fined seven people Tk 1,300 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate KM Yasir Arafat conducted drives in different areas including Amtali Bazar, Islampur Bazar, Satberg Bazar, Chandura Mor and Mirzapur Mor, and fined the health guideline violators the amount after filing of four cases.
Members of police, Ansar and village police were also present during the drives.
UNO KM Yasir Arafat confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.


