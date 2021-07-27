Five men electrocuted in four districts

Five people were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Dinajpur, Natore and Patuakhali, in two days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A young man was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Ali Fakir, 30, was the son of Md Rajab Ali Fakir, a resident of Kanchanpur Dakshin Para Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Ali Fakir came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a water pump in the village in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A youth was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Sumon Chandra Das, 32, son of late Sukumar Chandra Das, was a resident of Deul Village under Manmathpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumon Chandra came in contact with a live electric wire at home at around 12:30am while he was switching on an electric bulb, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Imam Jafar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two people were electrocuted in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 65, son of Kitab Ali, and Moqbul Hossain, 22, son of Sayed Ali, residents of Dhanura Bhitapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Moqbul came to visit his maternal uncle Sattar's house at noon.

However, Sattar came in contact with a live electric wire at home, which left him injured.

Moqbul also received injuries as he tried to save his uncle.

The injured were rushed to Rahela Clinic in Ahmedpur area, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Russel, 24, was a resident of Ghurchakathi Village under Dhulia Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Forkan said Russel came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at home at noon, which left Russel dead on the spot.

Dhulia Union Parishad Chairman Humayun Dewan confirmed the incident.









