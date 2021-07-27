Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondents

Four people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, on Saturday.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested three people including a man and his son along with drugs in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The detained persons are Ibrahim Khalil, 38, Sahir Uddin, 50, and Sahir's son Imran Ali, 23.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre Inspector Sirajul Islam detained Ibrahim along with 295 yaba tablets from Munsipara Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila at around 8:30pm.
On the other hand, another team of police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Imam Jafar conducted a drive in Bachirbania Bazar in Chandipur Union at around 9:30pm, and arrested Sahir and his son along with four bottles of phensedyl syrup.
The arrested were sent to jail on Sunday afternoon following a court order.
KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested one person with 15 pieces of yaba pill drugs in the district on Saturday night.
Arrestee Md Masum, 26, was identified as son of Tota Mia of Batrish Monipurghat Village in Sadar Upazila.
Kishoreganj Model PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique said, police members raided Monipurghat area and arrested him with 15 yaba tablets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakundia Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad staged a demonstration
52 fined for violating lockdown rules
Five men electrocuted in four districts
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Covid-19: 97 more people die, 2,365 more infected in 21 dists
Rawhide traders suffer setback in Kishoreganj, Sirajganj
Farmers fetch profit from Mola-Dhela farming at Dumuria
4 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft