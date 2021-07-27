Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, on Saturday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested three people including a man and his son along with drugs in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The detained persons are Ibrahim Khalil, 38, Sahir Uddin, 50, and Sahir's son Imran Ali, 23.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre Inspector Sirajul Islam detained Ibrahim along with 295 yaba tablets from Munsipara Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila at around 8:30pm.

On the other hand, another team of police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Imam Jafar conducted a drive in Bachirbania Bazar in Chandipur Union at around 9:30pm, and arrested Sahir and his son along with four bottles of phensedyl syrup.

The arrested were sent to jail on Sunday afternoon following a court order.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested one person with 15 pieces of yaba pill drugs in the district on Saturday night.

Arrestee Md Masum, 26, was identified as son of Tota Mia of Batrish Monipurghat Village in Sadar Upazila.

Kishoreganj Model PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique said, police members raided Monipurghat area and arrested him with 15 yaba tablets.





