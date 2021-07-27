Covid-19: 97 more people die, 2,365 more infected in 21 dists

A total of 97 more people died of and 2,365 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Narayanganj and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 46 more people died of and 1,186 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 88,248 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,217 including highest 579 in Khulna, followed by 508 in Kushtia, 322 in Jashore, 183 in Jhenidah, 150 in Chuadanga, 127 in Meherpur, 118 in Bagerhat 87 in Narail, 83 in Satkhira and 60 in Magura districts while 46 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 13 were from Kushtia, 11 from Khulna and Jashore each, three from Meherpur and Bagerhat each, two from Magura and Narail each, and one from Jhenidah districts of the division.

The new daily infection figures also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,186 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,278 on Sunday.

Among the infected people, 62,582 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,254 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 12,263 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 88,729 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 64,126 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 196 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 93 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 253 were detected in Khulna, followed by 223 in Kushtia, 168 in Jashore, 112 in Satkhira, 110 in Chuadanga, 93 in Bagerhat, 89 in Jhenidah, 60 in Meherpur, 41 in Narail and 37 in Magura districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 22,640 in Khulna, 17,919 in Jashore, 13,421 in Kushtia, 7,194 in Jhenidah, 5,770 in Chuadanga 5,691 in Bagerhat, , 5,369 in Satkhira, 3,925 in Narail, 3,498 in Meherpur and 2,821 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 17 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 12 were from Rajshahi, two from Natore, and one Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia districts each.

Some 399 patients are now undergoing treatment against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 17 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Monday.

Of the deceased, one person died after being positive for the virus while the remaining 15 had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who was positive for the virus was identified as Asadullah, 90, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 526 in the district.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 16 people died at different hospitals including Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and Mohammad Ali Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, some 170 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday noon.

He said a total of 622 samples have been tested for the virus in the last 24 hours where 170 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 27.33 per cent.

A total of 96,189 samples have, so far, been tested in the district.

However, some 137 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 15,754 in the district.

Some 237 patients are now undergoing treatment at SZRMCH while 206 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 79 at TMSS Hospital in Bogura.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Of the deceased, one is Md Faruq, a local leader of Juba League.

Meanwhile, some 145 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 14,631 in the district.

Noakhali CS office sources confirmed the information on Monday morning.

According to the sources, a total of 480 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 145 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.20 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 30 are in Sadar, 49 in Sonaimuri, 33 in Senbag, 17 in Kabirhat, six in Begumganj, five in Hatiya and one in Companiganj upazilas.

Among the total infected, 8,746 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 5,709 are in isolation in the district.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Thirty five more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Monday morning.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 1,757.

Samples of 35 people were collected in the last 24 hours.

All of them tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 100 per cent, Dr Palash said.

However, 1,449 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 47 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

BARISHAL: A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus in the division till Sunday noon.

Four people including three women who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Pirojpur, and one from Patuakhali and Jhalokati districts each.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 420 in the division.

Meanwhile, 766 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 28,911 in the division.

KISHOREGANJ: Sixty-three more corona positive cases have been detected in the district while three people died in the last 24 hours.

A total of 8,115 people have been detected. Of them, 43 cases are in Sadar Upazila, 3 in Hossainpur, 1 in Pakundia, 6 in Katiadi, 2 in Kuliarchar, 3 in Bhairab, 4 in Bajitpur and 1 in Austagram Upazila.

So far, a total of 6,136 patients have recovered; and 136 patients died.

CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Saturday night.

Of the total corona cases, 3,671 were recorded in Sadar Upazila, 262 in Hossainpur, 314 in Karimganj, 236 in Tarail, 447 in Pakundia, 621 in Katiadi, 309 in Kuliarchar, 1,442 in Bhairab, 97 in Nikli, 502 in Bajitpur, 80 in Itna, 85 in Mithamoin and 49 in Austagram Upazila.





