Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:08 AM
Home Countryside

Rawhide traders suffer setback in Kishoreganj, Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondents

Rawhides piled up for sale in Sirajganj. photo: observer

Rawhides piled up for sale in Sirajganj. photo: observer

Prices of rawhides have registered a drastic fall causing huge irrecoverable losses to small traders, middlemen and wholesalers in many districts including Kishoreganj and Sirajganj.
KISHOREGANJ: Retail rawhide traders in 13 upazilas of the district are incurring losses as they are counting more money for buying salt due to its ongoing scarcity after the Eid-ul-Azha festival.
Traders in Bhirab, Bajitpur and Kishoreganj Sadar expressed their frustration over the current salt crisis.
They alleged, the situation has turned volatile as tanners have manipulated  rawhide prices.
After buying and processing rawhides at an increased cost, they have been compelled to sell the rawhides in the market at a low rate. They purchased rawhides at Tk 300 to 400 per piece.
Seasonal rawhide trader Sundur Ali of Harua Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I purchased 50 pieces of cowhide at an average rate of Tk 400 each. I cannot sell those at above Tk 350. I have to count a big loss this year."
Wholesaler Abdur Rahman said, "I purchased 500 cowhides. When I took those to the market I found the traders purchasing the rawhide at Tk 350 per piece which is lower than my buying prices. I am going to suffer a financial loss this year."
Wholsaler Aminul Islam of Bhairab Bazar said, the leather traders' association could not fix the prices of rawhide this year as its prices in international markets have fallen sharply.
"Dishonest traders may smuggle rawhide into our neighbouring country if the government does not take necessary steps immediately," he also feared.
SIRAJGANJ: Seasonal traders and wholesalers in the district have got into disarray with their rawhides. They are fearing huge financial losses.  
In some areas, goat skin was sold at Tk 10 t0 15 per piece, and in other places, goat skins were thrown away getting no buyer.
Besides, broad-sized cowhide was selling at Tk 400, middle-sized one at Tk 250 and small-sized at Tk 150. The average selling price did not exceed Tk 250 per piece. So, traders and wholesalers have fallen into losing condition.
Seasonal rawhide traders also suffered sale trickery in warehouses. Wholesale traders are identifying defects in the supplied hides, and are offering poor prices, it was alleged. This year, one lakh animals including cow and goat were sacrificed in the district.  
Alam Ahmed of Zaanpur Mahalla in the municipality town of Sirajganj said, he expected to sell his cowhide at least at Tk 1,000, but it was sold at Tk 200 only.
Wholesaler Solaiman Hossain said, "I had purchased 50 pieces of hide by rounding Para and Mahalla at an average price of Tk 350 per piece. But showing defects - cut or wounded - wholesalers offered loss-making rate.  Later I sold these at Tk 300 only per piece."
I have counted a loss of about Tk 4,000, he complained.
Known leather trader in the district Aminul Islam said, "I did not purchase any rawhide this year. It was because adequate labourers were not available. If found, they demand high wage."
He added, amid corona, the transport cost has also gone up. One piece rawhide purchased at Tk 200 requires salt and labourer of Tk 200. He further said, they have not been getting fair prices of rawhides since the last year.
In addition, they have not been paid dues of crores of Taka with tanneries in Dhaka for the last six years. But tanners are not clearing these, he maintained.
Also capital shortage hampered purchase of rawhides, and, due to losses, leather traders cannot stay on the business, he added.
General Secretary of Leather Trader Association-Sirajganj Ariful Islam Talukdar said, the rawhide preservation cost has increased; many have closed their businesses.  
This year's purchase of rawhides has declined, he said. "We find defects in rawhides brought by village people. These are not properly preserved. Defect-free rawhides are hardly found. But rawhides brought by butchers are found of good quality. From butchers, per piece has been purchased at Tk 600."


