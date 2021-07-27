

Farmers fetch profit from Mola-Dhela farming at Dumuria

According to farming sources, the commercial farming of Mola and Dhela fishes has achieved bumper growth in the upazila. The farming of the tasty, nutritional as well as medicinal fish has been introduced in the upazila due to dearth of natural fish species in river, canal or ditch. To meet the demand of the fish, the farming device has been developed by the Fisheries Department.

The small fishes such as Mola and Dhela have adequate minerals and vitamins like iron and folic acid, which help growth of brain, nervous and immune systems, they said.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Fisheries Department in Khulna Division Md Abu Sayed said, after the development of the artificial breeding, now opportunities for farming Mola and Dhela on a large scale have been created.

He also said that Mola and Dhela are local species of fish; these are tasty and nutritious; so physicians advised patients to eat Mola and Dhela; in the country, the prevalence of Mola and Dhela have got diminished in river, canal and other water bodies; and these fishes are no longer available.

Regarding cultivation, he said, it is easy to carry Mola-Dhela fry. "So it is better to produce fish from the fry," he suggested, adding, it requires less cost and short time.

Before seven/eight days of releasing fry, pond or enclosure requires to be freed from all deadly fishes. Later on, all the water requires changing; if a pond is large, the half of the water can be removed and re-filled with fresh water; later on, in the water, half kg lime per one decimal can be applied. If there is no scope for changing water, then lime use can be increased.

Mola-Dhela farmers Md Maniruzaman Sarwar and Md Azharul Islam said, they farmed Mola and Dhela taking advice from Dumuria Upaqzila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar Siddik. They have sold Mola-Dhela production of Tk 50,000 this year.

Using high technology, they will produce Mola and Dhela fishes on a large scale next year.

Abu Bakkar Siddik said, many fish farmers have been benefited in Dumuria Upazila by farming Mola and Dhela.





