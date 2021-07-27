4 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Four people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Naogaon and Barishal, in four days.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Two people including a housewife reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in four days.

A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in the upazila out of huff with his father.

Deceased Badhan Mandol, 17, was the son of Sahabuddin Mandol, a resident of Mishripara Village under Doyarampur Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member and the deceased's uncle Ashraf Ali said Badhan demanded Tk 3,000 to his father on Saturday.

As Sahabuddin Mandol refused to give him the money, Badhan drank poison at around 11am out of huff with his father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there on Sunday noon while undergoing treatment, the UP member added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a housewife reportedly committed suicide in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Suravi Akhter Priya, 25, was the wife of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Salainagar Village under Panka Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Suravi drank poison out of huff with her husband as Golam Mostafa did not agree to go to his in-laws' house on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Natore Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died on the way to Natore Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Umila Begum, 50, was the wife of Khairul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Rupnarayanpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Umila Begum hanged herself from a mango tree nearby the house at around 3am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

The family members said Umila was a mentally-imbalanced woman. She attempted to commit suicide several times earlier.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Monin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babita Pandey, 25, wife of Khokon Pandey, a resident of Natharkandi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Babita hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house in the area at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Wazirpur PS OC Momin Uddin confirmed the incident.









Six people found dead in four districts

Our Correspondents

Six people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Thakurgaon, Patuakhali and Naogaon, recently.

BARISHAL: Two people were found dead in the district on Sunday.

Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from the Kirtankhola River in the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in the river and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a man in Agailjhara Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Sanker Kar, 55, son of Ramchandra Kar, a resident of Patihar Village under Gaila Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Ali Hossain said locals spotted the body in his house in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

THAKURGAON: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Haripur upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Police recovered the body of a woman in Sadar Upazila in the evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body lying on the Bhaularhat Road in the abandoned Airport area of the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Tanvirul Islam Tanvir confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from the bank of the Nagar River in Haripur Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Dabri area in the river and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Haripur PS OC SM Aurangazeb confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Akan, 67, a resident of Arainao Patilapara Village under Kalishuri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Motaled went out of the house on Tuesday night to respond nature's call, but did not returned.

Later, locals spotted his body beside a canal in the area on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from the Sree River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Dhurail Bridge area in the river under Isabpur Union at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police suspect that the man might have been murdered and his body was, later, dumped in the river.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.







