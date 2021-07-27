Three babies drown in two districts

At least three babies drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Bagura, on Friday and Sunday.

KISHOREGANJ: Two babies drowned in a pond at Kishoeganj Sadar Upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Sanatullah, 2, son of Shoraf Mia and Mofassira, 17 months, daughter of Shajahan Mia of village Choyna under Sadar Upazila of the district. They were playing in front of a pond. Suddenly they have fallen into the pond.

After searching, local people recovered their bodies from the pond and taken to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital. The duty doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the news.

BOGURA: A minor girl drowned in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mantasha, 3, daughter Abdur Rouf of Sajapur Village in Dupchanchia Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mantasha along with her parents came to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Birpalla Village of Kahalu Upazila on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, Mantasha fell in a large pot filled with water at around 4pm.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to Kahalu Upazila Heath Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Kahalu PS OC Ambar Hossain confirmed the incident.







