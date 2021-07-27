Five people killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including two women and a newborn baby were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Kurigram, Bogura and Barishal, in five days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two women have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in Belkuchi and Shahjadpur upazilas of the district in two days.

A woman was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shahana Begum, wife of Moqbel Hossain, a resident of Mukundaganti Muchipara Village under Belkuchi Municipality.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden truck hit a batter-run auto-van in Rajapur area on the Belkuchi-Enayetpur Regional Road at around 11:30am, which left Shahana dead on the spot and four other passengers of the auto-van injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

Senior Superintend of Police (Sadar Circle) Mohammad Siddiq Ahmed confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a woman was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Firoza Khatun, 47, wife of Gias Uddin, a resident of Kamarkhanda Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Md Shahjahan Ali said a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw in Madla area on the Hatikumrul-Nagarbari Highway in the morning, which four people injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, where Firoza died while undergoing treatment.

The injured are: Firoza's husband Gias Uddin, son Omar Faruq and driver of the auto-rickshaw Md Abdur Rahman.

Of the injured, two were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and another to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jewel Rana, son of Hatem Ali, a resident of Nageshwari Upazila in the district.

Eyewitnesses said a motorcycle fell on the road after its driver lost control over the steering in Laxmimor area in the afternoon, which left its pillion rider Jewel dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A NGO worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman, 28, son of Shamsul Alam of Khamarbari Bhandardaho area in Dinajpur. He worked in a NGO in Sirajganj.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said Matiur was going to Sirajganj from Dinajpur riding by a motorcycle on Sunday.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell on the road in Gakul area after losing its control over the steering at around 10:30am.

At that time, a covered van crushed him, leaving Matiur dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A newborn baby was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was the three-day-old baby of Hasan of Ghosherhat area in Shariatpur.

Gournadi Highway PS Sergeant Md Mahbubur Rahman said after being hit by a bus of 'BMF Paribahan', a mahindra (local vehicle) rammed into a rickshaw carrying Hasan, his wife Nusrat and their newborn child in front of Gournadi Anwara Clinic on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the afternoon, leaving the newborn dead on the spot.

However, police seized the bus and arrested its driver in this connection, the sergeant added.















