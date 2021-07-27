Video
Strong Current In Padma Halting Ferry Services

Shimulia-Banglabazar route facing passenger pressure

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent

The overcrowded Shimulia-Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Shibchar Upazila. photo: observer

The overcrowded Shimulia-Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Shibchar Upazila. photo: observer

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, July 26:  Due to limited ferry service, the crowd of Dhaka-bound passengers through Shimulia-Banglabazar route in Shibchar Upazila of the district is increasing. Passengers of southern region are also returning to their families in different districts in the southern region.    
In huddling condition on board of ferries, passengers are crossing the Padma River. Health safety guidelines are being breached. The strong current in the Padma is halting ferry service to kill much time.
Paying double or triple fares passengers are reaching the ferry station from different districts.
According to sources at Banglabazar Ferry Station, on the 3rd day of the strict lockdown, the number of ferries has been cut down; at present eight ferries are handling huge crowd of passengers. Ferries are experiencing much pressure from the Dhaka-bound passengers.
During a visit, wearing mask was not much noticeable. Law-enforcing members were seen in the station.
Paying high fare, passengers from Barishal, Patuakhali, Khulna, Faridpur, Madaripur and other southern districts were coming to the station with different vehicles including motor cycle and Easy-bike. Passengers were also going to southern districts from the station. They were moving on different necessities.
Swelling was continuing in the Padma River. Due to strong current in the Padma River, ferry service is taking long time; operating cost is of one the high fare because of huge fuel consumption.
Dhaka-bound passenger Al Latif Mia from Barishal said, "I came to my house during the Eid vacation. Now I am going back to Dhaka. I have reached Banglabazar Ghat (Station) by a hired motor-cycle at Tk 1,100. Now I am not getting ferry to cross the Padma. I don't know how much more fare I will have to count."
Barkat Hossain from Khulna to Dhaka said, "I am on the way to Dhaka for emergency work. I have reached Banglabazar Ghat by Easy-bike and  Nasimon. I have already counted Tk 1,200. Earlier it would take Tk 500 to go to Dhaka."
Dhaka-bound passenger Monir Hossain said, "I am going to Dhaka to consult Doctor. I got onto the ferry and saw most unmasked."
Manager Md Salauddin of the BIWTA in Banglabazar Ferry Station said, commodity trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles are being ferried.
He added,  eight ferries are in operation; due to severe current in the Padma, ferrying is taking much  more time.


