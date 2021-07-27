Police and our psycho-social perspective



Mohammed Monir Hossain



But he was a little late to reach the venue due to an unexpected traffic jam. After a short exchange of greetings with one or two, he was invited to the dinner table. A woman and her small child were in the chair next to where he was sitting. Before the meal started, the child did not want to eat at all. The mother of the child was trying to feed him with her own hands but the child is quite stubborn!



Then pointing to Inspector Nazim, the child's mother said to her child in a much disciplined tone, "Look, there is a policeman by your side, if you don't want to eat now, that police uncle will take you away!" Mr Nazim was not ready to listen to such words of the woman and on hearing this he felt quite hesitant, unknowingly sat down with inferiority complex in himself. He quickly left the venue, citing an emergency phone call to cover up his mental state.



Here is the gist of the discussion on the subject mentioned. Police or police uniforms have been used to intimidate the little child. That means the police is something of fear or panic. The child will grow up thinking in his mental world that police means fear or police means someone to take away! Thus, when the child grows up, he will look at the police with fear or hatred. Is it just a job to intimidate? Why a child should be introduced to people in a profession in this way.



So in a social context where a child grows up with a negative attitude towards police, even if they do hundreds of positive things it naturally reduces the chances creating positive attitude towards them. In this way, the irrational behaviour of a parent paves the way for the child to grow up with a negative attitude towards the police. It's just a parent's point. The overall nature of so many more isolated incidents is responsible for creating a negative social psychology towards the police.



Now I am presenting another incident. Mr Nazim will go abroad for treatment. So he decided to take a two-week leave from the office. When he returned home from the office, he told his old mother about it. As usual the mother, who is waiting for her son at the dinner table, is taking care of her son's food, which she has been doing for the last 40 years. Towards the end of Mr Nazim's meal, two policemen arrived.



Some passport documents need to be verified to go abroad. Seeing the sudden arrival of the police at home, Mr Nazim's old mother became terrified. Why would the police come home? It's as if he can't accept it in any way. Observing his mother's condition, the two policemen quickly left the scene after completing their work in a short time.



Then Mr Nazim's mother asked her son in an angry manner why the police came to the house? Even after Mr Nazim explained the real facts to his mother, his mother could not see the matter positively. And said that the police should not come to his house in the future for any work! The mother whose child herself is a police officer, who has been fed with the utmost care for so long, is sitting at the same table, the same mother who is scared or terrified to see another policeman!



Here, too, the fearful socio-psychological state of the police has come to the fore. What message do the above two incidents give us? We have not yet been able to see police in a positive way. In addition to these incidents, the police members are mentally damaged for many reasons. Whose impact is being felt directly or indirectly in our society? We all have to think about issues like suicide of policemen in recent times.



Surely this is not good news. What is behind all these incidents is the responsibility of the concerned department and all of us should think about it. One of the major psychological issues of the police is the limited leave. Not being able to take long vacations delays them from reuniting with family which has an extremely negative effect on their mental state.



In this regards, prominent sociological professor Dr Gazi Saleh Uddin said, "Family is the first and last refuge for any person, being able to meet family member's acts as a regulator for a person's mental well-being. So not being able to meet family members for a long time has a negative effect on the person's psyche and is responsible for creating a kind of alienation, some police members choose to commit suicide by failing to maintain its balance. This is a thunder signal for us. Many customs in our police department are still in the style of British rule, which is very relevant for us to think about now. "



This section, which believes in the motto of Discipline Security Progress', has reached a point where it is necessary to emphasize the importance of considering the psychological issues of its members with utmost importance. Ensuring adequate leave for police personnel and other issues including the disadvantages and disadvantages of grassroots members of the police should be taken seriously by the responsible police officers or the concerned ministries.



It is to be hoped, however, that the present government is going to implement extensive measures in the development of these matters recently, and that those concerned must ensure that this continues unabated. Because the concept of 'creating and maintaining a decent working environment' is an important issue in the Sustainable Development Goals that Bangladesh is striving for.

The writer is a development worker

I am talking on a relevant issue through a fictional event. Mr Nazim is a police officer by profession. He is working as an inspector of Bangladesh Police. He is scheduled to attend the wedding of one of his relatives in the evening amidst the busy schedule of the office. He does not have time to return home at the end of the office, change his uniform and attend the wedding ceremony after wearing other clothes. So he decided to attend the event in the police uniform and decided to stay there for a short time.But he was a little late to reach the venue due to an unexpected traffic jam. After a short exchange of greetings with one or two, he was invited to the dinner table. A woman and her small child were in the chair next to where he was sitting. Before the meal started, the child did not want to eat at all. The mother of the child was trying to feed him with her own hands but the child is quite stubborn!Then pointing to Inspector Nazim, the child's mother said to her child in a much disciplined tone, "Look, there is a policeman by your side, if you don't want to eat now, that police uncle will take you away!" Mr Nazim was not ready to listen to such words of the woman and on hearing this he felt quite hesitant, unknowingly sat down with inferiority complex in himself. He quickly left the venue, citing an emergency phone call to cover up his mental state.Here is the gist of the discussion on the subject mentioned. Police or police uniforms have been used to intimidate the little child. That means the police is something of fear or panic. The child will grow up thinking in his mental world that police means fear or police means someone to take away! Thus, when the child grows up, he will look at the police with fear or hatred. Is it just a job to intimidate? Why a child should be introduced to people in a profession in this way.So in a social context where a child grows up with a negative attitude towards police, even if they do hundreds of positive things it naturally reduces the chances creating positive attitude towards them. In this way, the irrational behaviour of a parent paves the way for the child to grow up with a negative attitude towards the police. It's just a parent's point. The overall nature of so many more isolated incidents is responsible for creating a negative social psychology towards the police.Now I am presenting another incident. Mr Nazim will go abroad for treatment. So he decided to take a two-week leave from the office. When he returned home from the office, he told his old mother about it. As usual the mother, who is waiting for her son at the dinner table, is taking care of her son's food, which she has been doing for the last 40 years. Towards the end of Mr Nazim's meal, two policemen arrived.Some passport documents need to be verified to go abroad. Seeing the sudden arrival of the police at home, Mr Nazim's old mother became terrified. Why would the police come home? It's as if he can't accept it in any way. Observing his mother's condition, the two policemen quickly left the scene after completing their work in a short time.Then Mr Nazim's mother asked her son in an angry manner why the police came to the house? Even after Mr Nazim explained the real facts to his mother, his mother could not see the matter positively. And said that the police should not come to his house in the future for any work! The mother whose child herself is a police officer, who has been fed with the utmost care for so long, is sitting at the same table, the same mother who is scared or terrified to see another policeman!Here, too, the fearful socio-psychological state of the police has come to the fore. What message do the above two incidents give us? We have not yet been able to see police in a positive way. In addition to these incidents, the police members are mentally damaged for many reasons. Whose impact is being felt directly or indirectly in our society? We all have to think about issues like suicide of policemen in recent times.Surely this is not good news. What is behind all these incidents is the responsibility of the concerned department and all of us should think about it. One of the major psychological issues of the police is the limited leave. Not being able to take long vacations delays them from reuniting with family which has an extremely negative effect on their mental state.In this regards, prominent sociological professor Dr Gazi Saleh Uddin said, "Family is the first and last refuge for any person, being able to meet family member's acts as a regulator for a person's mental well-being. So not being able to meet family members for a long time has a negative effect on the person's psyche and is responsible for creating a kind of alienation, some police members choose to commit suicide by failing to maintain its balance. This is a thunder signal for us. Many customs in our police department are still in the style of British rule, which is very relevant for us to think about now. "This section, which believes in the motto of Discipline Security Progress', has reached a point where it is necessary to emphasize the importance of considering the psychological issues of its members with utmost importance. Ensuring adequate leave for police personnel and other issues including the disadvantages and disadvantages of grassroots members of the police should be taken seriously by the responsible police officers or the concerned ministries.It is to be hoped, however, that the present government is going to implement extensive measures in the development of these matters recently, and that those concerned must ensure that this continues unabated. Because the concept of 'creating and maintaining a decent working environment' is an important issue in the Sustainable Development Goals that Bangladesh is striving for.The writer is a development worker