Mass awareness can prevent dengue



Md Shafiqul Islam



However, now mayors are trying to play a significant role in mosquito control. However, the role of the public in controlling dengue is always in question. We are not usually aware. We pollute the environment and disrupt the normal flow of drains by dumping polythene and other wastes in the drains. Failure to control dengue in 2019 seems to be due to prolonged rains and heat, lack of awareness, lack of planning, long-term use of the same pesticide, non-compliance with survey results, manpower shortage, lack of technology and capacity. The number of dengue patients in 2019 was more than 1 lakh, which was higher than any previous single year, and the number of deaths also surpassed all previous records.



According to experts, the number of dengue patients in Dhaka city was expected to be triple in 2020 compared to 2019, but it had not happened due to pragmatic initiatives. Now, about 120-150 people in the capital and outside the capital have been admitted to various hospitals due to dengue fever. In addition, from January 1 to July 5, 504 patients with dengue and suspected dengue were admitted to various hospitals across the country. Therefore, the government needs to initiate more public awareness campaign to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes.



The weather of monsoon plays a crucial role in the spread of Aedes mosquitoes. So everyone must be careful to prevent dengue and chikungunya. In addition, the government can eradicate Aedes mosquitoes and the joint efforts of all to prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes by keeping their homes and surroundings clean and tidy. Everyone should take responsibility for this from their respective positions and encourage others to keep their homes clean.



However, mosquito continues to breed at a high rate until October 2019. Another alarming fact is that in the past, only Dhaka had symptoms of dengue. However, since 2019, dengue has spread across the country. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the adoption and implementation of effective programs to prevent dengue.



Proper guidance is needed to destroy the breeding ground of Aedes mosquito. Keeping the drains clean, not allowing water to be accumulated in flower tubs, clearing bushes, cleaning the sidewalks, ditches, raising public welfare awareness etc are the effective initiatives. The Department of Health needs to conduct awareness workshops through various workshops and seminars on dengue prevention.



The population of Culex and Aedes mosquitoes is very high in Dhaka. However, the density of Culex mosquitoes is higher. Therefore, I think it is imperative to take very effective measures and spray pesticides to destroy the larvae so that the water in the drains and sewers does not get stagnant. Otherwise, dengue could get out of control this year. 2021 is a memorable year for Bangladesh because this year, we celebrated the golden jubilee of independence. We expect that no one die of dengue.



It is possible to deal with the dengue disaster largely through public awareness in the neighbourhoods, villages, and various city wards without taking help of authorities. So by eradicating Aedes by destroying mosquito habitats and breeding grounds, we can ensure a liveable environment. The government and the authorities concerned will take proper plans and precautionary measures to prevent dengue; we promise to reduce dengue at zero levels on the golden jubilee of independence.

The writer is an assistant professor, Dept of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and PhD fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China







