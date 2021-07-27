Video
Editorial

Government finally wakes up to oxygen crunch

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021

Better late than never, the government is finally buckling up to address growing shortage of oxygen in the country. While the third wave of pandemic looms large, it is crucial to ensure smooth and steady supply of oxygen at all public hospitals scattered across the country. With the second wave being much stronger than the first, more and more patients are in need of oxygen support as the highly transmissible virus, fuelled by the Delta variant and new strains are severely infecting the lungs of thousands. It is no short of horror to witness how patients have been flooding our hospitals , wearing nasal cannula and breathing masks attached to oxygen cylinders.

However, by now, the government has asked providers to boost oxygen supplies and reign in excessive wastage of the life-saving gas in hospitals while install Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generators in facilities with no central oxygen system. Additionally, the health ministry has also opened a central dashboard for officials to constantly monitor the state of oxygen supplies across the country.

Strict monitoring of oxygen supply chain is very important and especially since, a dubious syndicate of brokers and traders have indulged in diverting oxygen produced for industrial purpose and selling the life saving gas at a higher price to individuals in clandestine. What's worrying is that according to DGHS sources, demand for liquid oxygen was 230 tonnes. And average daily demand for liquid medical oxygen was between 210 and 220 before the Eid holidays.

Growing tonnages indicate how correct we had been to fear lifting of Covid-19 restrictions around the Eid-u-Adha - bumping up new cases resulting in increased demand for medical usage of oxygen. DGHS officials even held meetings with oxygen suppliers before Eid and requested them to ramp up the production and supplies.

The point, however, not even the most advanced nations could combat the pandemic by controlling it by ramping up only oxygen supplies. The number one pre-condition is to bring down the infection rate. Not that we are suggesting there is no need to give an immediate boost to oxygen production, but it is imperative to ensure the ongoing lockdown is re-imposed in strict terms. The first 48 hours in the Post-Eid period was promising, but rampant violation of lockdown rules have once again commenced.

Last but not least, a key issue right now is the lack of rational use of oxygen. In the high flow nasal cannula, the wastage amount of oxygen is huge. Unless we consume oxygen rationally, the pressure on our existing oxygen reserves will keep mounting and the supply would be widely interrupted.



« PreviousNext »

