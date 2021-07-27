Credit Suisse settles with star banker over spying scandal

GENEVA, July 26: Credit Suisse reached an out-of-court settlement with former star wealth manager Iqbal Khan over a spying scandal that cost the scalp of the then-chief executive, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said Sunday.

CEO Tidjane Thiam was forced to resign in February 2020 after admitting the bank had hired investigators to follow Khan, head of international wealth management, because he had opted to move to arch-rival, UBS.

As well as sending shockwaves through banking circles, the case sparked a criminal probe in Switzerland.

"All parties involved have agreed to end the case," Credit Suisse spokeswoman Simone Meier told NZZ am Sonntag, which revealed the agreement. Meier declined to comment further when contacted by AFP. -AFP
































