Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:06 AM
Stocks halt 6-day gaining streak on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a six-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit from previous gains on Monday pulling down indices in both the bourses-the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, that hit an all-time high on Sunday, dropped by 20.18 points or 0.32 per cent to 6,404. Two other indices also declined as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 13.74 points to 2,322 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.58 points to 1,390 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, hower was at Tk 14.28 billion, up 5.50 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.54 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 229 declined, 111 advanced and 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Newly listed Baraka Patenga Power topped the turnover chart with 16.20 million shares worth Tk 753 million changing hands, followed by Saif Powertec (Tk 407 million), BATBC (Tk 400 million), Beximco (350 million) and Fu-Wang Ceramic (Tk 339 million).
Baraka Patenga Power was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.92 per cent rise while ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 5.73 per cent.
A total number of 253,013 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 493.51 million shares and mutual fund units. The market cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 5,343 billion on Monday, down from the previous day's mark of Tk 5,350 billion.
The CSE with its CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 57 points to settle at 18,616 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 37 points to finish at 11,180.
The losers beat gainers, as 155 issues closed lower, 108 higher and 44 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city bourse traded 26.33 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 599 million.


