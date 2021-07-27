Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:06 AM
Business

MBL holds anti money laundering course

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently.
A total number of 100 officials from different branches of the bank attended the online programme through two steps. Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training, says a press release.
In his address Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities.
Nasim Alam, Vice President of Anti Money Laundering Division of the bank and faculties of MBTI were conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.


