Marico BD launches new cooling oil for men

Marico Bangladesh has launched its new brand Red King Men's Cooling Oil which comes in a unique bottle equipped with a Power Tube with Cooling CrystalsTM.

The cooling oil guarantees five wonderful key benefits from regular use; It enables sound sleep, energizes you and provides relief from stress, fatigue and headaches, claims a press release.

It is enriched with the goodness of 18 ingredients including natural herb extracts. When poured out, the oil comes through the Power Tube with Cooling CrystalsTM which enhances its relaxing efficacy, delivering a power cooling experience after a hard day's work. The oil is also non-sticky and has a pleasant aroma.

The product is mainly targeted towards reducing the stress of men who are engaged in physically exhausting or mentally stressful routines for long hours. As an innovative brand, Red King Men's Cooling Oil aims to help these men achieve their goals by helping to enable sound sleep and alleviate their stress.

Red King Men's Cooling Oil is already available at retail outlets, cosmetics outlets, leading e-commerce websites and super shops throughout Bangladesh. Available in three attractive pack sizes (100ml, 200ml, and 2.5ml sachet), the new Red King Men's Cooling Oil costs Tk 110, Tk 210, and Tk 2, consecutively.

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "The oil is especially designed to deliver a power-cooling experience that will recharge its users and help them enhance their efficiency."

The launch of Red King Men's Cooling Oil marks yet another milestone in Marico Bangladesh's journey to provide a consumer-centric and innovative personal care product range. Marico is also the manufacturer of trusted household personal care brands like Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Parachute Skinpure, Mediker, and Studio X.









