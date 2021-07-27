Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World investors’ eyes are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

Bangladesh is now recognised as an attractive destination for investment in the world, says Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
He spoke to bdnews24.com before joining four investment conferences to be organised by the BSEC in the US from July 26 to Aug 2, and designed to woo investors to the possibilities that the Bangladesh market offers.
Prof Shibli Rubayat, a former Dhaka University teacher and researcher, said many research organisations have published positive reports on the economic development of Bangladesh and many investors from different corners of the world now want to invest in Bangladesh.
"The entire world's eyes are on Bangladesh now. What we need to do is to present the ways of investment in Bangladesh to them."    
The BSEC chairman said they have two target groups in the US - non-resident Bangladeshis, and American businesses.
The expatriate Bangladeshis cannot make a good profit by investing in the US, but they have the option to take back profits and investments from Bangladesh through non-resident investors taka account, he said.
And a US business association has targeted five countries for investment, with Bangladesh on the top of the list.
They want to make 17 percent of the total investment in Bangladesh, according to Prof Shibli Rubayat. "We want to bring investment from such foreigners."
The foreigners are eyeing bond, mutual fund and commodity market, besides the share market, according to him.
"We will present mutual funds, bonds and other products to them so that they do not keep their eye only on the secondary market."
"The Bangladesh bond market will be very strong in future. Bonds will take our capital market forward. The foreign investment in bonds will take our economy further ahead," the BSEC chief remarked.
Bangladesh is also working on derivatives and commodity market, he added.
"Gold can be brought to Bangladesh as a commodity now. The Chattogram Stock Exchange is working on gold now. We'll also dive into this. For this, we will need big investors in future."
"We don't think that the secondary market is the market. Our country has different big fields for investment now," Prof Shibli Rubayat added.
The BSEC will organise the first conference in New York. It will meet the foreign investors at InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in the morning on that day, and the Bangladeshi expatriates in the afternoon.
The next conferences will be held in Washington, DC on Jul 28, Los Angeles on Jul 30 before the final one takes place at the Silicon Valley of Santa Clara on Aug 2.
The commission is organising a series of roadshow on Bangladesh's economy and capital markets in different parts of the world as part of a wide and elaborate plan to showcase Bangladesh's capital market and trade and investment opportunities globally, the BSEC said in a statement.
The first of the series, 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh', was held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from Feb 9 to 12.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese ban on nine firms hits Pakistan’s fish exports
Credit Suisse settles with star banker over spying scandal
European stocks ease from peaks
Ryanair losses widen on Covid travel restrictions
Gold rises on weaker dollar; Fed meeting in focus
Stocks halt 6-day gaining streak on profit taking
MBL holds anti money laundering course
Japan planning to set up 2 more SEZs in Bangladesh


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft