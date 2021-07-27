Chinese tutoring firms’ shares tank after Beijing crackdown

BEIJING, July 26: Shares in Chinese tutoring firms tumbled Monday after Beijing imposed new rules on companies to register as non-profit organisations, effectively wiping out business models in the multibillion-dollar sector and hammering their owners' fortunes.

Officials announced Saturday they will stop approving new after-school education institutions, while all existing ones must now register as non-profits, saying the industry has been "hijacked by capital".

The private education sector was worth $260 billion in 2018 according to consultancy and research firm L.E.K. Consulting, driven by China's hyper-competitive kindergarten-to-university education system in oversubscribed cities.

While the move -- which also bans teaching on weekends and during holidays -- is aimed at reducing pressure on children, parents and teachers, it is a gut punch to the tutoring industry, which was reflected in Monday trading.

Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. plunged 47 percent in Hong Kong, deepening Friday's record 41 percent fall that came as speculation about a crackdown spread on social media.

Its US-traded shares shed 54 percent.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that it expected the new measures "to have a material adverse impact on its after-school tutoring services related to academic subjects in China's compulsory education system".

Another firm, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd closed 33 percent down, while China Maple Leaf Educational Systems fell 10 percent.

Businessmen lost their billionaire statuses as shares were hammered. -AFP





