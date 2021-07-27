Samsung brings Cashback, Activation Bonus for Robi users

Samsung has launched a new campaign for its 4G handset customers with a Robi connection. The campaign offers exciting Cashbacks and Activation Bonuses upon the purchase of selected Samsung smartphones and activation using a Robi number.

Customers will receive 10% cashback on a monthly-basis following their monthly expenditure of a minimum of BDT 500 for cumulative (pure/combo) data purchase, says a press release.

The ceiling for the cashback per month is BDT 50. The Activation Bonus will be provided as internet volumes in different chunks, depending on the handset models. Customers of Galaxy M31, Galaxy A32, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can enjoy a total of 15 GB data as their Activation Bonus, given as 5 GB 4G data packs for 3 months. For the customers of Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M21, the bonus is a total of 12 GB data, given as 4 GB 4G data packs for 3 months. The cashback offer remains the same for all handsets. The internet bonuses come with 7-days validity.

One has to make a successful chargeable voice call using their Robi SIM to any valid mobile number after purchasing the handset to activate and tag their number with their device. The Activation Bonus will be provided within 24-hours of the activation. Customers will become eligible for the Cashback offer after having received the Activation Bonus.

The campaign considers the tagging of the Robi SIM with the Samsung handset's IMEI to be exclusive, meaning one SIM cannot be used in multiple devices to distribute the bonuses. The Cashback amount will be added to the main account balance, and it will be applicable only for Robi users.

Recharging the main account balance will not add to the BDT 500-taka requirement for meeting the Cashback eligibility. Both old and new users of Robi can avail of this lucrative offer by purchasing their desired Samsung device from the selected models.








