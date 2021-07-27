Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung brings Cashback, Activation Bonus for Robi users

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Samsung has launched a new campaign for its 4G handset customers with a Robi connection. The campaign offers exciting Cashbacks and Activation Bonuses upon the purchase of selected Samsung smartphones and activation using a Robi number.
Customers will receive 10% cashback on a monthly-basis following their monthly expenditure of a minimum of BDT 500  for cumulative (pure/combo) data purchase, says a press release.
The ceiling for the cashback per month is BDT 50. The Activation Bonus will be provided as internet volumes in different chunks, depending on the handset models. Customers of Galaxy M31, Galaxy A32, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M51, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can enjoy a total of 15 GB data as their Activation Bonus, given as 5 GB 4G data packs for 3 months. For the customers of Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M21, the bonus is a total of 12 GB data, given as 4 GB 4G data packs for 3 months. The cashback offer remains the same for all handsets. The internet bonuses come with 7-days validity.
One has to make a successful chargeable voice call using their Robi SIM to any valid mobile number after purchasing the handset to activate and tag their number with their device. The Activation Bonus will be provided within 24-hours of the activation. Customers will become eligible for the Cashback offer after having received the Activation Bonus.
The campaign considers the tagging of the Robi SIM with the Samsung handset's IMEI to be exclusive, meaning one SIM cannot be used in multiple devices to distribute the bonuses. The Cashback amount will be added to the main account balance, and it will be applicable only for Robi users.
Recharging the main account balance will not add to the BDT 500-taka requirement for meeting the Cashback eligibility. Both old and new users of Robi can avail of this lucrative offer by purchasing their desired Samsung device from the selected models.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese ban on nine firms hits Pakistan’s fish exports
Credit Suisse settles with star banker over spying scandal
European stocks ease from peaks
Ryanair losses widen on Covid travel restrictions
Gold rises on weaker dollar; Fed meeting in focus
Stocks halt 6-day gaining streak on profit taking
MBL holds anti money laundering course
Japan planning to set up 2 more SEZs in Bangladesh


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft