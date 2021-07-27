Govt working to develop leather industry: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the government is working relentlessly for the overall development of the leather industry as it is one of the most export-oriented sectors of the country.

"Most of the raw materials (rawhides) in the leather industry are collected at the time of sacrifice. Our government is working relentlessly for the overall development of this sector. Due to the pre-preparation and overall supervision of the Ministry of Industries and other concerned ministries and departments or agencies, no mismanagement was created with the rawhide of the sacrificial animal this time," he added.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest (virtually) at an exchange of greetings after Eid-ul-Azha with officials of the Ministry of Industries and its affiliated agencies, said a press release on Sunday.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as the special guest at the function while Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over it.

Humayun said the rawhide has been preserved with salt in a timely and proper manner.

There was an adequate supply of salt to preserve the rawhide and no rawhide was damaged, he added.

Due to the monitoring and teamwork at the field level by the districts, divisions and ministries, he said, the management of rawhide collection, transportation and storage has come to fruition.







