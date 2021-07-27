Video
Two more private floating storage, regasification units on cards

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

The country is likely to have two more FSRU (floating, storage and re-gasification unit) as the US-based Excelerate Energy and the Summit Group of Bangladesh have intended to build one each, to meet the rising demand for natural gas in the country.
They have submitted proposals to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in this connection. Both the companies are seeking to build their second FSRU at Payra in southern Bangladesh, sources in the Energy Ministry said.
The companies are now trying to get permission from the relevant authorities to build the FSRUs having the capacity to re-gasify around 3.75 million tonne per year (MTPA) through unsolicited deals under the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) Act 2010 bypassing the tender process. The law has a provision of immunity to those involved with a quick fix in the energy and power sector.
Both the companies earlier had secured the permission to build their first FSRU each and supply re-gasified LNG under the special law, under which the state-run Petrobangla did not need to float any international tender.
Petrobangla has not yet floated any tender for installing FSRUs at Payra where Excelerate and Summit have proposed to build the floating LNG import terminals. Bangladesh started importing LNG in August 2018 and now it has a 15-year contract with Qatargas to import around 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, at a 12.65 per cent slope of the three-month average Brent price plus a 50-cent constant.
It has a similar contract with Oman's Oman Trading International (OTI) for 10 years at an 11.9 per cent Brent slope plus 40 cents. Excelerate and Summit's two operational FSRUs have the capacity to re-gasify around 500 mmcfd equivalent LNG each.


