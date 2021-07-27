CEOs of financial institutions asked to avoid longer stay abroad

Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Monday said long time stay abroad by chief executives of all financial institutions either on official ground or personal purpose are destroying the overall dynamism in their work or also creating manifold managerial and financial risks.

The circular said such long absent from work place is not desirable and executives of financial institutions therefore have been advised to avoid such absent as far as possible. In case such officers are required to go abroad, they should take Bangladesh Bank permission before 15 work days of going abroad.

In such case the leave petition must attach the decision of the organizations board of directors to that end along with other required information in specific format. In case Bangladesh Bank approves such leave petition, names, designation, official phone, cell phone and e-mails of the officer who will work as replacement of the outgoing executive must be provided to Bangladesh Bank governor secretariat.

The circular said the order has been issued as per financial institution act 1993. It would be effective with immediate effect.































