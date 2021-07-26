Some RMG owners planning to defy govt order

Despite the government's decision and instructions to keep the country's factories, including readymade garments, closed till August 5 during the ongoing strict lockdown to curb the deadly Coronavirus transmission, a section of readymade garment owners have started preparation to reopen their factories from August 1 defying the instructions.

To ensure presence of employees and workers in the factories on the day, they asked their workers and staff to be present at their workstations before the day.

They were warned of losing jobs, if they failed to ensure presence in due time, according to some employees and workers of Mirpur area factories.

A section of the RMG owners are claiming that the government has given them permission to open their factories from August 1 amid the lockdown.

However, BGMEA leaders claimed that they were trying to manage the government authorities, so that they permit the export oriented production sector to open their factories from August 1.

In this situation, most garment workers and employees living in village homes after enjoying Eid ul

Azha are planning to return to workplaces by any means fearing of losing jobs.

Despite crisis of transports, some of them have already left villages while some are taking preparations.

When contacted over phone, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam didn't respond.

However, Shahenur Miah, acting Principal Information Officer (PIO), told this correspondent the government hasn't yet taken any decision to reopen factories on August 1.

Shahenur Miah, also spokesperson of the government, said that authorities want to ensure enforcement of the lockdown strictly. Officials of administration and law enforcement agencies are working to restrict people's movement, so that the virus cannot spread widely.

BGMEA President Faruque Hasan told the Daily Observer on Sunday, "We urged the government to allowing opening factories. If the government allows, we will open the factories and messages will go to the workers beforehand."

Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Director of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told the Daily Observer, the knitwear manufacturers haven't yet decided to open factories. If the government allows, we will open the factories sending messages to the workers to attend the workplaces."

Earlier, the government relaxed the restrictions till July 23 ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha considering the country's economy and trades including operations of sacrificial cattle markets.

Expressing disagreement with the government decisions, five organizations of apparel sector including the BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMEA appealed to the Prime Minister to keep the garment sector open from August 1.

The government didn't agree and imposed strict restriction from July 23 keeping all factories closed.

Though the government rejected the proposal of apparel sector leaders earlier, they haven't given up hopes. The owners are still hoping to keep their factories open from August 1.

A RMG factory owner told the Daily Observer, "We have talked to other owners before Eid. Most owners decided earlier to keep factories closed for seven days from July 20 to 26."

Another RMG owner of Narayanganj said general Eid holidays were enjoyed till July 23. After the holidays, the leisure increased due to restrictions. If the government allows, they want to keep their factories open now. The workers have been instructed the same way.