Support to climate  vulnerable countries urgent: Minister

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin today said long-term and adequate financial support is an urgent for achieving the global goal on adaptation (GGA).

He said both technical and financial support should be provided to the most climate vulnerable developing countries for effective implementation of prioritised adaptation

actions.

The minister said this while addressing the plenary session of "The July Ministerial" of the COP 26 Presidency in London, a ministry press release said.

He said Bangladesh is in the process of formulation of the NAP with a view to reducing vulnerability to the impacts of climate change by enhancing adaptive capacity and resilience.

"However, we are aware of the lack of resources for NAP implementation. We must consider the adequacy and effectiveness of support for adaptation," he said.

COP-26 president Alok Sharma presided over the session.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal and Director General of the Department of Environment Md Ashraf Uddin were, among others, present on the occasion. -BSS













