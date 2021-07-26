Video
Covid-19 forces people to commit suicide, switch job

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Banani Mallick

As Covid-19 continues to ravage people's lives from all aspects it has left no choice for some people but to commit suicide.
The situation got even worse for the middle class and marginal people with the imposition of lockdown.
With the lockdown going on people like day labourers, domestic helps and cleaners have lost their jobs. Small businessmen are also in dire condition with a bleak future awaiting them.
Of them, many have left Dhaka city to their village homes for survival while those who don't have any places to go are living in the capital.
A number of people living in Dhaka have committed suicide finding no other alternatives to paying off house rent, foraging food and other necessary basic demands of life.
So horrid the situation is that parents are also taking the lives of their children before they take their own lives to rid of the life's burden.
One of such incidents happened in the capital's Kamrangirchar late on Saturday night where Mohandra Chandra Das strangled his wife and daughter to death.
Day labourer Mohandra
Chandra Das first put pesticides into the mouths of his wife Rani Das (34) and his 11-year-old daughter Sumi Rani Das before strangling them to death.
He also tried to commit suicide with pesticides but survived. Later he said he wanted to kill everyone in the family because of financial crisis amid the pandemic.
Topu Das, a CNG-run auto-driver killed himself in Chattogram's Bashkhali upazila under Sorol Union in April.
Talking to the Daily Observer his wife Nipu Das said his husband had been unable to take his vehicle out for the last two weeks due to the ongoing nationwide shutdown.
The family that lived on Topu's income was severely affected due to the drop in income following the shutdown.
Those who lost their jobs are living from hand to mouth depending on some petty jobs or businesses.
A teacher couple at Puthia in Rajshahi has lost their jobs making them so frustrated that they took the decision to take their own lives.
But they didn't have to as some locals came to their rescue lending them money to raise some livestock to somehow manage their family.
Husband, Manik Roy, used to work at the Time Academy and his wife Nagori Sarkar at Dhopapara International School Rajshahi.
Like them, a good number of people are also being forced to change their professions for their survival.
There has not been any specific study on how many people have taken their own lives and how many have switched their professions due to financial crisis.
However, the data collected by Aanchal Foundation shows that about 14,436 people committed suicide last year.
Mehtab Khanam, a psychologist, said Coivd-19 had caused serious bad impact on the lives of people in many different ways.
 "The government needs to increasingly focus on both the short-term and long term schemes to face the situation. Besides financial supports should be provided to those who are greatly impacted because of Covid-19," she said.


