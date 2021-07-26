Video
Home Front Page

Mother, Daughter Murder

Eldest daughter give statement as witness

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Court Correspondent

Jhuma Rani Das, daughter of Mukunda Chandra Das, alleged murderer of wife Fulbashi Rani Das and daughter Sumi Rani Das, gave statement as a witness before a Dhaka court on Sunday.
Magistrate Shahinur Rahman  recorded  the  statement of Jhuma in the sensational mother-daughter murder, Later the court  handed the lone eye witness, Jhuma over  to her maternal aunt's custody.
According to police, at midnight on Friday, Jhuma's  father Mukunda Chandra Das killed his wife
Fulbashi Rani Das, 35, and  daughter Sumi Rani Das, 11  pouring pesticides on their mouths over a feud centring economic crisis in the family. Later he also tried to commit suicide.
Police said Fulbashi Rani Das and her 11-year-old daughter Sumi Rani were found dead in their rented house in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area on Saturday morning.
Informed by locals, police recovered the bodies from their tin-shed house at Noya Gaon in the area.
The law enforcers detained Mukunda for questioning.
Police said the family, hailing from Cumilla, has been living in Kamrangichar for 10 years.
The deceased Fulbashi Das's sister Bhishakhabasi Rani Das filed a murder case with Kamrangirchar police on Saturday night.


