Cops tightening noose around 50 teen gangs in city

Law enforcement agencies have discovered the existence of several teen gangs, such as Power Boys, Nine MM Boys, Bichchhu Bahini, Don Group, Munna Group, and Black Cobra, apart from Nine Star and Disco Boys.

From "Big Boss" to "Disco Boys," the grafitties of these names are a common sight on the walls of Dhaka's many residential areas.

Police and RAB estimate that around 50 juvenile gangs are currently active in Dhaka city. The number fluctuates depending on the anti-gang drive by the law enforcers.

The gangs, each usually having 10 to 15 members, are reportedly involved in trading drugs, besides being addicted to it, police and RAB sources said. The boys are typically aged between 14 and 19 years.

Some members even carry illegal firearms and homemade weapons that they use in their turf wars. Taking control of an area of operation is the main reason for the fights, the sources said.

They also said the gangs are sometimes used by political parties to settle their own scores with their political rivals. The gangs earn money from drug trading as well as petty crimes, such as robbing pedestrians.

Police and RAB conduct drives against teen gang members round the year when they get information of their activities in the city.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five alleged members of an organized juvenile gang in Motijheel areas on Sunday night.

The arrested were identified as Md Jewel, 22, Md Tariqul Islam 21, 18, Junayad, 20, Md Rabiul Islam, 19, and Md Sagor, 19. They were active members of Bichchhu Bahini, according to RAB.

"Based on a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted simultaneous drives in AGB colony area under Motijheel Police Station on Sunday and arrested the five juvenile gang members," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bina Rani Das of RAB-3. The RAB team also recovered three knives and two steel batons, among other things, the ASP added.

Police arrested five members of two teen-gangs known as "Chan Jadu Group" and "Bandage Group" from Mugda on June 22.

Md Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) of DMP, media that two teen-gangs are active in Motijheel area.

Police have already prepared a list of those involved in gang crimes. The gangs commit crimes such as robberies, muggings, drug abuse, eve-teasing, gambling and extortion. "Drives are going on to arrest the gang members," he said.

RAB personnel arrested 16 members of a teen gang from different parts of Hazaribagh and Darus Salam areas on June 21. They were members of two local teen gangs named "Don Group" and "Munna Group."

They have long been involved in many criminal activities, including robberies, muggings, drug abuse, eve-teasing and extortion.











