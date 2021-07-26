Hardcore AL leaders irked by ‘spring cuckoos’

The ruling Awami League is shouldering the blame for the wrongdoings of a number of illegal and unauthorized affiliates that have grown up in a decade or so with no official approval of the ruling party.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior AL leaders recently have expressed resentment over the matter. They warned of organizational and administrative actions against the opportunists and infiltrators in the party.

Central AL already expelled businesswoman Helena Jahangir last Saturday from its women affairs sub-committee for forming an organization called Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League and became the president of the unauthorized affiliate.

Helena Jahangir is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and chairman of Joyjatra TV.

Meher Afroz Chumki, women affairs secretary of AL, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League. However, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

While talking to the Daily

Observer AL leaders of different tiers said that many opportunists and intruders have slipped in the party (AL) in the last twelve years and they developed different unauthorized and illegal organizations adding the word 'League' as a suffix.

AL leaders also said the party is in power for a long period of time and many groups have started to think of themselves as stakeholders of the main party.

In this regard, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there is no scope to form an organization using AL's name when the party has recognized associate bodies and sub-committees as per its constitution.

"As per the constitutional provision of Awami League, it has associate bodies and sub-committees. Apart from recognized bodies, there is no scope for any organization to get engaged with the party by adding words like 'League' or 'Awami' with its name," he added.

Quader said when a party is in power, different groups of opportunists and 'spring cuckoos' make such evil attempts to engage with the party and different parasites also get attached to it.

Giving warning to such wrongdoers, AL general secretary said administrative steps will also be taken against those who will make evil attempts to serve the interests of individuals by using party identity or using the name of the party.

"If any controversial person entered the party or if questions arise over activities of anyone, written complaint can be lodged to election tribunal at the party president's political office as per the party constitution," Quader added.

Meanwhile, AL insiders said that cheaters are forming these 'political shops' for doing committee trade and lobbying trade all over the country. There is no political ideology involved other then self-seeking..

Many AL leaders give political shelter and financial support to the grabbers for their own benefit and they attend many programmes organized by these political shops, said party insiders.

In this regard, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Those who are using 'League' and 'Awami' at their organization's name are frauds and cheaters. Party won't tolerate them and stern action will be taken against them."

"The future of AL leaders will not be good for those who give shelter and support to the cheaters for their own interest. They want to tarnish the image of Awami League," he added.

Earlier, there was a list of 250 fraudulent organizations handed over to the police. Their activities were stopped for some time but now they have started again, according to party insider.

According to the constitution of AL, Awami Mahila League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Bangabandhu Awami Aynjibi Parishad, Tanti League, Juba Mahila League and Matsyajibi League are affiliated organizations of Awami League. Besides, Jatiya Sramik League and Chhatra League are two front organizations of the party.









