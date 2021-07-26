Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hardcore AL leaders irked by ‘spring cuckoos’

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The ruling Awami League is shouldering the blame for the wrongdoings of a number of illegal and unauthorized affiliates that have grown up in a decade or so with no official approval of the ruling party.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior AL leaders recently have expressed resentment over the matter. They warned of organizational and administrative actions against the opportunists and infiltrators in the party.
Central AL already expelled businesswoman Helena Jahangir last Saturday from its women affairs sub-committee for forming an organization called Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League and became the president of the unauthorized affiliate.
Helena Jahangir is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and chairman of Joyjatra TV.
Meher Afroz Chumki, women affairs secretary of AL, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.
Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League. However, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.
While talking to the Daily
Observer AL leaders of different tiers said that many opportunists and intruders have slipped in the party (AL) in the last twelve years and they developed different unauthorized and illegal organizations adding the word 'League' as a suffix.
AL leaders also said the party is in power for a long period of time and many groups have started to think of themselves as stakeholders of the main party.
In this regard, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there is no scope to form an organization using AL's name when the party has recognized associate bodies and sub-committees as per its constitution.
"As per the constitutional provision of Awami League, it has associate bodies and sub-committees. Apart from recognized bodies, there is no scope for any organization to get engaged with the party by adding words like 'League' or 'Awami' with its name," he added.
Quader said when a party is in power, different groups of opportunists and 'spring cuckoos' make such evil attempts to engage with the party and different parasites also get attached to it.
Giving warning to such wrongdoers, AL general secretary said administrative steps will also be taken against those who will make evil attempts to serve the interests of individuals by using party identity or using the name of the party.
"If any controversial person entered the party or if questions arise over activities of anyone, written complaint can be lodged to election tribunal at the party president's political office as per the party constitution," Quader added.
Meanwhile, AL insiders said that cheaters are forming these 'political shops' for doing committee trade and lobbying trade all over the country. There is no political ideology involved other then self-seeking..
Many AL leaders give political shelter and financial support to the grabbers for their own benefit and they attend many programmes organized by these political shops, said party insiders.
In this regard, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Those who are using 'League' and 'Awami' at their organization's name are frauds and cheaters. Party won't tolerate them and stern action will be taken against them."
"The future of AL leaders will not be good for those who give shelter and support to the cheaters for their own interest. They want to tarnish the image of Awami League," he added.
Earlier, there was a list of 250 fraudulent organizations handed over to the police. Their activities were stopped for some time but now they have started again, according to party insider.
According to the constitution of AL, Awami Mahila League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Bangabandhu Awami Aynjibi Parishad, Tanti League, Juba Mahila League and Matsyajibi League are affiliated organizations of Awami League. Besides, Jatiya Sramik League and Chhatra League are two front organizations of the party.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some RMG owners planning to defy govt order
Support to climate  vulnerable countries urgent: Minister
Covid-19 forces people to commit suicide, switch job
Eldest daughter give statement as witness
Cops tightening noose around 50 teen gangs in city
Separate hospitals for dengue patients as cases rise
Hardcore AL leaders irked by ‘spring cuckoos’
Families of seven killed workers get Tk 5 lakh each


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft